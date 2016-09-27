Burning Even Today’s Existing Fossil Fuel Reserves Would Blow The World’s Carbon Budget

Over the next 20 years, fossil fuel companies plan to spend around $14 trillion developing new coal mines, oil and gas fields, and building other new infrastructure. The problem: none of that oil, gas, and fossil fuel can actually be used if the world wants to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Worse, we also can’t burn all of the fossil fuel reserves that are already in use or under construction now. A new report studied developed reserves and calculated that the emissions from current mines and fields would break the 2-degree Celsius limit for warming that avoids the worst catastrophic planetary impacts.

It’s simple math: To have a reasonable chance of staying under two degrees, we can emit an estimated 843 gigatons of carbon. The carbon in existing oil, gas, and coal operations adds up to 942 gigatons, and that doesn’t even include all the emissions that will still come from outside the energy world, such as deforestation.

Burning the fuel from existing oil and gas fields, alone, would break a 1.5-degree limit for warming, which many consider a safer upper limit. The global Paris climate deal calls for limiting warming to 2 degrees, but aims for 1.5 degrees.

Other studies have also concluded that we can’t burn all fossil fuel reserves and stay within safe limits for climate change, but this report went farther by focusing only on projects that already exist. “We want to know the full story of what we’re looking at,” says David Turnbull, campaigns director for Oil Change International, which led the development of the report with 14 other organizations. “That sort of information about what fossil fuel companies already have underway is not something that’s really been talked about in a way that’s helped to influence the public debate.”

As a first step, the report argues that governments should stop issuing permits for new development. A few governments are moving slowly in that direction–China and Indonesia, for example, now have a moratorium on new coal projects, and U.S. has a moratorium on new coal mines on federal land. The momentum is coming from public opposition.

“The #KeepItInTheGround movement has been growing massively in the U.S. and around the world, and this study is really the math behind what they’re demanding,” says Turnbull. “I think there’s a lot of momentum in the public to move in this direction and it’s time for the governments to catch up with that.”