Surveillance Photography Is Way Older Than You Think

When did the surveillance state emerge? Maybe it was CCTV. Or the drones. The photos where you looked bad at a party and never wanted to be tagged on Facebook.

“I think a lot of people would say, ‘late 20th century,'” says Jane Aspinwall, associate curator of photography at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. “But really, we’ve been spying on each other since the 19th century, since almost the invention of photography itself.”

That’s why Aspinwall curated the museum’s latest exhibition. Simply titled Surveillance, it’s a historical exploration of over 100 years of snoopy spying told in 38 photographs.

Aerial Surveillance During The Civil War

Brady Studio, American (active ca. 1843–1885). Professor Lowe inflating balloon Intrepid, 1862. [Photo: Gift of Hallmark Cards, Inc.]

The oldest piece in the collection is from 1864, and it captures Professor T. S. C. Lowe inflating a balloon during the Civil War to float up to 1,000 feet over the battlefield, snapping shots of the Confederate forces.

Lowe’s device would then telegraph these troop positions down to the ground via a long wire, where Union generals could use them in their strategic planning. A bit crude, maybe. But it’s also the first known instance of aerial surveillance, some 150 years before drones became ubiquitous.

“It wasn’t very hidden. It was at risk of being shot down and was from time to time!” laughs Aspinwall. “But it’s a pretty neat thing.”