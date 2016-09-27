Wink’s Second Act: A Push For The Elusive Mainstream Smart Home

Wink’s platform doesn’t have the backing of a tech industry titan, like Samsung’s SmartThings or Alphabet’s Nest, nor does it have the hype of Apple’s HomeKit or Google’s Brillo. And when its former parent company Quirky filed for bankruptcy last year, Wink’s future looked murky.

Now, Wink has reemerged with its first new hardware product in two years, a second-generation hub that ties together all kinds of smart light bulbs, door locks, thermostats, garage door openers, and other home appliances. Perhaps as importantly, the company is teaming up with Walmart, which plans to promote and sell the new $100 hub, along with a slew of Wink-enabled devices, in its retail stores. Nathan Smith, Wink’s founder and CTO, hopes these developments will help put the company on the map for the average user.

“What we’re really trying to do here is make the first hub that appeals to mainstream consumers, that you don’t have to be a hobbyist or enthusiast to get going with,” Smith says.

When Wink launched its first smart-home hub in 2014, the company saw it as a short-term solution for working with smart-home protocols such as ZigBee and Z-Wave, which can’t talk directly to phones and tablets. Over time, the company hoped Bluetooth and Wi-Fi products would become more prevalent, so that users could control them straight from Wink’s smartphone app without a hub. “We would love not to be in the hub business,” Brett Worthington, a former Wink vice president, said at the time.

The new Wink Hub in its box

Since then, new smart-home protocols have emerged, and existing ones aren’t going away. So instead of picking winners and losers, Wink is still trying to support them all. The Wink Hub V2 works with devices that use Wi-Fi (both 2.4 GHz and 5 Ghz), Bluetooth Low Energy, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Thread, Kidde, and Lutron Quick Connect.

It may be hard to get people excited about what is essentially a box full of radios, but Wink is trying. The new hub is handsomer than most, with a tapered design that stands upright. It also has some new features, such as a faster processor and eight times the memory. This in turn enables more offline processing capabilities, so the system can run schedules and automate tasks even when the internet or Wink servers are down.