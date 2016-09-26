MIT And Google Give The Cubicle A Radical, Shape-Shifting Redesign

Once heralded as an ingenious design strategy for saving money and fostering collaboration, the open-plan office has fallen from grace. It’s increasingly viewed by employees as a stressful, noisy nuisance, but with real estate prices soaring, it’s not an easy trend for many companies to reverse. That’s why some of the best solutions have been small-scale interventions that reconfigure existing open-plan spaces to fit employees’ needs in the moment.

But ask Skylar Tibbits to design a reconfigurable space for your open office and you’re going to get a whole different animal. That’s what happened after Drew Wenzel, a civil and environmental engineer who is part of the campus development team at Google, met Tibbits and started collaborating with him earlier this year.

Tibbits is the co-director of MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab along with Jared Laucks, where they and a team of researchers work to develop textiles and materials that can be “programmed” to self-construct. Their past work has taken the form of wood that is 3D printed with a particular grain pattern that causes it to transform into specific objects and even furniture when wet, as well as shoes that can be made without human or machine aid, thanks to 3D-printed textiles.

The lab’s latest project brings its wild material experimentation to the everyday office: a wooden pod that lowers down from the ceiling and expands into a temporary work space. Born out of a conversation Tibbits had with Wenzel and others at Google, the transformable workspace offers a real-world application of the lab’s future-focused work.

At first glance the pod doesn’t seem so different from the quirky, adaptable workplace furniture you might find in a startup office. When it expands fully, it’s around 10 feet in diameter and 8 feet tall–enough room for a range of uses, from individual workspaces to meetings of up to eight people. Its bulbous walnut exterior creates a secondary office space where nearby sounds are dampened by a felt-lined interior. Tugging on a counterweight lowers the space from the ceiling, and pushing the structure’s frame brings it back up.

There are no mechanics or electronics involved in this complex, adaptive structure. The workspace is made of 36 fiberglass rods that are woven together into a type of textile that Tibbits describes as a “moveable skeleton” with a certain amount of flex. Knit together in a cylindrical braid, the fiberglass rods behave like a Chinese finger trap: The circumference of the pod shrinks when it’s pulled, and expands when relaxed. The combination of the weave, material, and a little bit of energy from the counterweight makes it possible for the workspace to lower from the ceiling and transform without motors, gears, or any source of energy.

These structures build on the lab’s work with smaller-scale “active” textiles and materials, or 3D-printed materials that respond to temperature and moisture, by applying the same basic principles to architectural space. Tibbits calls them “active woven structures.”