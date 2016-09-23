Every Car Jerry Seinfeld Has Driven Comedians In To Get Coffee

One thing Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno have in common is they are both very rich and have a fascination with motor vehicles that’s indistinguishable from sexual attraction. The two enjoy luxury cars so much that they both have created shows where they get to tool around in their cars and feel, one imagines, pretty hunky dory about life. The difference is that with Leno’s show the focus is entirely on the cars. Seinfeld instead uses the cars as a (sponsored) means of conveying himself and a fellow comedian guest toward a caffeine-assisted gabfest. A new infographic, however, steers the focus of Seinfeld’s show squarely toward the cars.