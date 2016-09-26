19 Must-See Projects From The London Design Festival

Last week, London pulled out all the stops for its annual design festival , which celebrates the ingenious art, product design, furniture, architecture, graphics, and tech projects emerging from the region.

The city has long been a creative capital, and the exhibitions blanketing the city prove why. We visited a handful of the best installations, which ranged from Open Desk’s inquiry into the future of office furniture to Alison Brooks’s and Arup’s investigation into the potential of new architectural materials and engineering, and the first-ever London Design Biennale–an exploration of what utopian design means today. Flip through the slide show above for more and follow @fastcodesign on Instagram for more.