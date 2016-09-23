Barnardo’s New Campaign “Believe In Me” Aims To Stir Emotions With Hope, Not Shock

The days are numbered for charity advertisers’ shock tactics, claim the makers of a new campaign to mark the 150th anniversary of Barnardo’s–the U.K.’s largest children’s charity. For almost two decades, Barnardo’s has set the standard for high-impact and, at times, extreme advertising imagery.

“Today more than ever before, you’ve got to think beyond simply showing negative images that invite sympathy in order to persuade people to help,” according to filmmaker Sara Dunlop who directed “Believe in Me,” the commercial at the center of Barnardo’s new campaign.

“Charities’ advertising must work harder to inspire,” adds Dunlop. “I don’t mean they should side-step uncomfortable issues–what they present must always be true to the realities of the issues they deal with, and authentic. But after lots of shock advertising tactics over the years, the time is right for a change.”

In “Believe in Me,” five children perform in bleak settings each of which signifies a troubled past.

A young ballerina, for example, dances in a living room before a cracked mirror and empty beer cans discarded by her alcohol-abusive father while another child plays the drums in a derelict garage. A young footballer, a ballerina, and a martial arts enthusiast also feature with carefully selected props in the background subtly pointing to the troubled back story of each.

Set to a cover by of Tears for Fears’ iconic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” performed by Lorde, the idea is to present the children not as victims but unique individuals–each with passion and resilience which, with the right support, can help them bounce back from adversity, according to Jack Walker and Ali Dickinson, the creative team who came up with the idea at advertising agency FCBInferno.

“The message is simple,” says Walker: “Anything is possible with self-belief.”