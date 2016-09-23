Yahoo Hack, Among Largest Ever, Could Be Work of China, Experts Say

A day after Yahoo announced that login credentials for at least 500 million accounts had been stolen in one of the biggest known data breaches in history, questions still remain about who orchestrated the attack and why it took so long for the internet giant to inform users.

Yahoo, which is in the midst of selling its core business to Verizon, attributed the attack to a “state-sponsored actor,” saying data, including usernames, passwords, dates of birth, security questions, and contact information was stolen around late 2014. It’s unclear when the company learned of the compromise, and members of Congress have already called for stricter data-breach notification rules and, potentially, an investigation as to whether Yahoo knew of the hack and failed to disclose it in negotiating the $4.8 billion Verizon deal.

“This breach demonstrates the urgent need for Congress to enact data breach and security legislation–only stiffer enforcement and stringent penalties will make sure companies are properly and promptly notifying consumers when their data has been compromised,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal in a statement. “As law enforcement and regulators examine this incident, they should investigate whether Yahoo may have concealed its knowledge of this breach in order to artificially bolster its valuation in its pending acquisition by Verizon.”

One possibility, says Neill Feather, the president of Scottsdale-based security firm SiteLock, is that the breach was discovered in preparation for the acquisition. While reports surfaced over the summer of an anonymous dark web vendor offering to sell the credentials to hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts, it’s not clear whether that offer was legitimate or linked to the same breach.

To Chris Finan, former director for cybersecurity legislation and policy on the National Security Council staff, it’s more likely that the just-announced hack was the work of China, which was heavily involved in hacking public networks to track political enemies around the time of the breach.

“Back in that 2013/2014 time period, there was quite a bit of state-sponsored, or at least state-aligned group activity targeting credentials, and the theory at least was that it was a means of monitoring dissidents in China and abroad,” he says, before talks between President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping reduced the number of hacks.

Under that theory, it’s more likely that the attackers would have only been interested in a small number of accounts connected to political targets, perhaps even harnessing reused Yahoo credentials or cross-site login features to access their accounts on other sites as well.