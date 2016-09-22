Michael Fassbender Shows Off His Natural Accent In The “Trespass Against Us” Trailer

WHO: The film is directed by Adam Smith (the filmmaker, not the father of free market economics), with Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson. It’s distributed by A24 in partnership with DirecTV.

WHY WE CARE: We’ve got a soft spot for movies about Irish criminals, and for movies named after various phrases pulled from Catholic prayers. (Movies that do both, like this and In The Name of the Father, are a double-whammy!) And Fassbender doesn’t tend to waste time in bad movies, X-Men: Apocalypse notwithstanding–the indies he takes on, from Hunger to Frank to Slow West, have all been impressive early works from directors with something to say and an upward trajectory. With that in mind, it looks like Trespass Against Us is going to be something worth watching–whether in theaters, where it’ll get its release in early 2017, or at home, when DirecTV subscribers can catch it early on-demand as an exclusive.