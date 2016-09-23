Chance The Rapper Talks Inspiration In New Kenzo x H&M Campaign

WHAT: Chance the Rapper talks about the part movies play in his artistic inspiration in this ad for the upcoming collaboration between Kenzo and H&M, set to launch November 3.

WHO: Kenzo, H&M

WHY WE CARE: This just further confirms Chance the Rapper’s meteoric rise to mainstream success–check his recent gangbusters performance on Ellen as further proof–that he just needs to casually stand around talking about artistic influence while wearing perhaps the most insane jumpsuit ever created, and we’re still impressed.

The campaign will also include supermodel Iman, Vietnamese rapper Suboi, actors Rosario Dawson and Chloë Sevigny, Japanese musican Ryuichi Sakamoto, and a 16-year-old climate change activist named Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.