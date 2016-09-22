Puma Creative Director Rihanna Directs Cara Delevingne In A New Campaign

WHO: Puma creative director Rihanna–yes, Rihanna is a creative director at Puma–oversaw the campaign, which stars Cara Delevingne doing her best “most likely to not give a fuck” poses for the camera.

WHY WE CARE: Rihanna’s relationship with Puma goes beyond photoshoots. Her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma premieres in Paris next week, and her star power makes it easy to tap someone like Delevingne as a model. Given the similarities in the pair’s aesthetics–they can both make casual athletic wear look like a defiant choice to wear while maintaining a yoga pose in the middle of the road in Chinatown or walking a giant dog down the street in the Lower East Side–the collaboration makes a lot of sense. As a personality and creative force, Rihanna’s super intriguing right now, and getting a chance to see what she does when she’s behind the camera, especially when someone as compelling as Delevingne is in front of it, is definitely worth our attention.