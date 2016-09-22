advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Puma Creative Director Rihanna Directs Cara Delevingne In A New Campaign

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

WHAT: The “Do You” campaign from Puma.

WHO: Puma creative director Rihanna–yes, Rihanna is a creative director at Puma–oversaw the campaign, which stars Cara Delevingne doing her best “most likely to not give a fuck” poses for the camera.

WHY WE CARE: Rihanna’s relationship with Puma goes beyond photoshoots. Her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma premieres in Paris next week, and her star power makes it easy to tap someone like Delevingne as a model. Given the similarities in the pair’s aesthetics–they can both make casual athletic wear look like a defiant choice to wear while maintaining a yoga pose in the middle of the road in Chinatown or walking a giant dog down the street in the Lower East Side–the collaboration makes a lot of sense. As a personality and creative force, Rihanna’s super intriguing right now, and getting a chance to see what she does when she’s behind the camera, especially when someone as compelling as Delevingne is in front of it, is definitely worth our attention.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life