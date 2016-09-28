After A Rocky Romance, Can We Commit To Bots With Professional Benefits?

Declare your lifelong love for Poncho—a weather service personified by a tabby cat in a yellow raincoat that happens to be one of the most successful bots in Facebook Messenger—and it responds with an awww, shucks-like “Hiiiiii~.” But unleash a stream of profanity, as some users do, and Poncho puts your relationship on hold.

When it comes to bots and humans, it’s safe to say we still have a lot to learn about each other. Sometimes we want to flirt; sometimes we just want tomorrow’s forecast. While consumer bots have been working to tackle that challenge, a new wave of all-business bots has emerged. They don’t want to be your friend, but they do want to help you make your professional life more productive and rewarding. Digital workers and enterprise bots might just be a match made in heaven’s cloud servers—if the bots can prove that they deliver meaningful value, heart-emoji optional.

Bots, depending on whom you ask, are either the biggest thing since apps or a distant dream better served by Stanley Kubrick than Silicon Valley. Already the technology has gone through not one but two hype cycles in less than a year, the first for Slack and the second for Facebook Messenger. Pity the entrepreneurs entering this fickle market with a bot—or, in a bid to better understand bots’ future, support them with the promise of a $200,000 seed investment. That’s what the New York-based startup studio Betaworks decided to do this past spring.

“We’ve had keyboards, we’ve had touch screens, we have cameras, and now we’re actually figuring out how to speak to computers the way that we speak to people,” says John Borthwick, founder and CEO of Betaworks. “This is the beginning of that new form of interaction, and that’s a big deal.”

John Borthwick, Betaworks founder and CEO

Borthwick’s investment team devised the idea for a bot-focused startup accelerator in March, after realizing that their degree of enthusiasm for bots matched their questions and concerns. Would consumers bounce, frustrated by the gap between Hollywood expectations and AI capabilities? Would a small set of master bots, controlled by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook, subsume all others? Would bot-first companies ever become billion-dollar businesses? The team dubbed their accelerator “Botcamp” (“Kum ba yah” optional) and got to work sifting through applications from nearly 350 founding teams.

Peter Rojas, who oversees seed investments at Betaworks, says he had few strong opinions going into the selection process—except for an aversion to “concierge” bots, which are in vogue with over-scheduled Silicon Valley types but have yet to go mainstream. “Are you just stitching together a bunch of APIs? It’s hard to get excited about that,” he says. “We’d rather that you either go really deep into an area or try to focus on being demonstrably useful and different.”

Botcamp: Are We Out Of The Woods?

The eight selected startups arrived in New York in July for a three-month marathon of product development, mentor feedback, and user testing. Rojas and his colleagues expected most Botcampers to be focused on consumer applications, but to their surprise, enterprise-bots companies were the most popular type of applicant and became the majority of the participants. Depending on how you define “enterprise,” as many as six of the eight Botcamp startups fit the label, in the sense that they serve business customers or address work-related problems. Some, like data analytics solution Statsbot, are straightforward enterprise plays. Others, like Warren and Olabot, live at the bleeding edge of consumer and enterprise by solving problems for individuals related to their career or personal brand. Four of the eight companies have built the first versions of their products for Slack, the dominant player in workplace chat and a Botcamp partner. (Slack also operates an $80 million fund devoted to early-stage investments in Slack-bots.)