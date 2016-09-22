Hillary Clinton Endures A Hilarious Zach Galifianakis Grilling In “Between Two Ferns”

WHO: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (!!!!) and co-creator Scott Aukerman.

WHY WE CARE: In 2014, when President Obama needed to sell the Affordable Care Act to millennials, his team lead him to a surprising–and surprisingly effective–destination: Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis. Who would have thought it would become a political tradition? Less than a week after Jimmy Fallon soft-pedaled Republican presidential candidate/pumpkin spice hobgoblin Donald Trump, Galifianakis is back to hit Hillary Clinton with the rough stuff. Looking agitated as ever, our host spends roughly 60% of the time asking questions that paint Donald Trump as a ridiculous racist demagogue, and 40% of the time roasting Clinton herself. (He says her famous pantsuits make her look like a “librarian from outer space,” and there are jokes about her pneumonia and ongoing email scandal.) Clinton responds mostly with a straight-man stoneface, but breaks kayfabe to crack up when Galifianakis suggests Trump’s pick for Secretary of State will be Kid Rock, and his impressive command of sideeye glare. Appearing on the show at all, and being a good sport about it, puts her in a flattering light at a time she needs it. (The first presidential debate is next Monday.)