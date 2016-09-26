Why Do We Punish Parents For Letting Their Kids Go Outside Unattended?

In the U.S., the chance of having your teen or child abducted is vanishingly small, around 0.00007%, or one in 1.4 million annually, according to Daniel Gardner in his book The Science of Fear: How the Culture of Fear Manipulates Your Brain. The most common cause of preventable death for kids is car crashes, so it’s actually far more dangerous to drive your child to and from school (perhaps to prevent them from being kidnapped) than it is to let them walk .

“Americans have adopted a parenting norm in which every child is expected to be under constant direct adult supervision.”

And yet moral outrage accompanies every case of a child being left alone. In a new report, called “No Child Left Alone,” published by the University of California, three authors look at how these moral judgments affect parents’ behavior, and how interfering busybodies who call the cops on parents when they, say, leave their kids in the car while they hop into a store, are actually putting children at greater risk.

“In recent decades, Americans have adopted a parenting norm in which every child is expected to be under constant direct adult supervision,” says the report. “Parents who violate this norm by allowing their children to be alone, even for short periods of time, often face harsh criticism and even legal action.”

[Photo: Ferguson & Katzman Photography/Halo Images]

Let’s begin with an example. In 2014, a bystander called the cops when they saw two kids (brother and sister Rafi Meitiv, age 10, and Dvora, age 6) walking alone. They were on their way back home from the local park, a journey of a mile. The cops picked them up and called in Child Protective Services, “who threatened to remove the children from their home unless their father signed a ‘safety plan’ promising never to leave the children unsupervised,” says the report. “Don’t you realize how dangerous the world is? Don’t you watch TV?” the cop said to the father.

“Parents are not arrested for bringing their children with them on airplanes. In contrast, parents are arrested and prosecuted for allowing their children to wait in cars.”

The police, it should be noted, drove the kids home, putting them in more danger than had they let them walk.

So why are people so fast to judge? And why are we so bad at estimating the real risk? Part of the problem is media coverage, and even TV drama. We see so many stories featuring kidnapped children, both on the evening news, or the latest episode of Criminal Minds, that we assume that it happens more often than it really does. “The easier it is for people to call to mind examples of a phenomenon, the more frequently they think it happens,” says the report. Plane crashes get way more coverage than car crashes, so more people are scared of flying than of riding in a car.

“But note one key difference,” says the report. “The fact that many people irrationally fear air travel does not result in air travel being criminalized. Parents are not arrested for bringing their children with them on airplanes. In contrast, parents are arrested and prosecuted for allowing their children to wait in cars, play in parks, or walk through their neighborhoods without an adult.”