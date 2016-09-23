From Inspiring Trust To Fighting Twitter Trolls: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned a few tactics for brands to take on social-media haters, what it takes to command your team members’ trust, and some surprising insights from the science of creativity.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of September 19:

Hitting upon great ideas in the shower might not just be a cliché. In their book Wired to Create, authors Scott Barry Kaufman and Carolyn Gregoire write that that’s happened to a whopping 72% of us. This week we got a closer look at why and examined several other quirks tied to the science of creativity.

A former designer at IDEO, Lisa Baird claims that some of the fields best known for their creative teams harbor an inconvenient secret: They collaborate less than you’d think. Sometimes, Baird writes, just one person with a broad skill set is more creative and productive than a team of people with narrower ones. Here’s her take on how we went overboard with collaboration.

According to recent research, people tend to trust their own colleagues more than their companies’ execs, a gap that may contribute to employee turnover. This week we explored what leaders can do to narrow it.

Already have one foot out the door of a job where you feel overworked? Drawing on some key psychological principles of the workplace, LearnVest’s Rachel Grumman Bender suggests some research-backed changes that may help restore some work-life balance.

Many consumers are ditching customer-service hotlines for Twitter rants, and sometimes it gets pretty ugly. These are a few steps companies can take to address their customers’ needs while protecting the integrity of their brands.