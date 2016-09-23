What Elite Athletes Can Teach You About Being A Better Business Leader

Playing sports at an elite level requires commitment, humility, perseverance, and other attributes similar to those of great leaders. In fact, elite athletes can tell us a great deal about how to be better leaders, says Stan Beecham , author of Elite Minds: How Winners Think Differently to Create a Competitive Edge and Maximize Success .

“The obvious similarity is that they’re both competitive arenas,” Beecham says. In his coaching practice, which includes both executives and elite athletes, the training and mental toughness required is similar for both types of clients, he says. Business leaders can draw a number of lessons from those who play sports at an elite level.

When linebacker Bradie James retired from the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, he devoted himself full-time to his franchise businesses. James had some success with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries, and Shakes, but was looking for new challenges in the business world. After discussions with management, he joined the company’s corporate team as director of brand engagement, working in marketing, operations, and sales.

James credits his time on the Cowboys with making this transition. “As an athlete, we thrive in chaotic situations. [On the field], there are so many different things that are going on–the crowd, the opponent–you have to do your job. What you have to do is just hone that ability,” he says. He used the ability to quickly assess needs and actions that he developed on the football field to do the same for his new employer.

Bradie James (pictured second from left) [Photo: courtesy of Mooyah]

One of the first things elite athletes learn is that they can’t work in a vacuum, says elite performance coach Michelle Cleere, author of From Here to There: A Simple Blueprint for Women to Achieve Success in Sport and Business. You need the right training and coaches to help you succeed.

Developing relationships with the people who can help you get better is second nature to athletes, but perhaps less so to business leaders, who may try to achieve more on their own, she says. Look at yourself as an athlete, she suggests. If you need to get better in a particular area, think about where you can get the extra coaching or training you need to develop that skill set.

Where elite athletes practice far more than they actually compete, business leaders are often expected to compete relentlessly, often with little practice, Beecham says. That can leave them ill-prepared when the stakes are high. While there is an enormous focus on numbers and successes, less attention is paid on building a solid process that prepares people to achieve those goals.