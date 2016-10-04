The Feds Want To Stop Election Hackers, But States And Voters Are Wary

After hackers said to be linked to Russia stole data from voter registration systems in Arizona and Illinois earlier this year, the federal Department of Homeland Security offered digital security assistance to state and local election officials around the country.

In August, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson also raised the possibility of declaring some election-related systems to be “critical infrastructure.” Under an executive order issued by President Barack Obama in 2013, that would likely mean federal officials would work with local authorities to coordinate voluntary security standards for those systems.

So far, 21 states have reached to DHS for assistance, Johnson said in a statement released on Saturday. But some state officials and activists have expressed fears that even voluntary assistance programs and especially a future critical infrastructure designation could lead to unprecedented level of federal involvement in elections.

“This suggestion caught many elections officials by surprise and rightfully so,” Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp told a Congressional subcommittee last week. “The administration of elections is a state responsibility. Moreover, this suggestion came from an agency completely unfamiliar with the elections space and raised the level of public concern beyond what was necessary.”

Kemp and other state and local officials have expressed concern about federal officials setting standards about how elections are conducted. While Johnson has emphasized that taking assistance from DHS is voluntary, skeptics worry federal officials will ultimately set legal or de facto standards that states will feel compelled to follow.

“It’s one thing if they want to make recommendations to the states on how to improve cybersecurity,” says Hans von Spakovsky, a manager at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a former member of the Federal Election Commission. “It’s quite another if they want to come in and dictate what states do, because that then brings the federal government into trying to run election administration, which is not a role given to the federal government. That’s been done by the states throughout our entire history.”

In terms of digital threats, security researchers have warned for years that some electronic voting machines are disturbingly easy to tamper with. Just last week, Princeton University computer science professor Andrew Appel again urged Congress to help phase out touchscreen machines that don’t generate a backup paper record of ballots cast, making them especially vulnerable to tampering or accidental data loss.