Even In The Tech Industry, Sticky Tape Remains A Preferred Security Measure

Although they presumably have access to cutting-edge security tools and first-rate professional advice, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey still use a surprisingly low-tech piece of security equipment.

In some cases, malware used to remotely activate webcams and spy on users has been used for international espionage, says Kevin Haley, director of security response at Norton by Symantec, the security vendor. “We see these used by nation-states to spy on others,” he says. “They’re done by criminals when they get inside an organization and they want to steal something.” Hackers can even hijack webcams in offices to observe people typing in passwords, he says. The sheer size and complexity of video files means that it’s generally not possible to fully automate webcam snooping—a human typically has to be on the other end actually spying to make use of the hacked device. But there are still enough hackers more than willing to actively watch webcam feeds to make such attacks a threat, he says. And since any software tools used to disable webcams, microphones, and other input tools can generally be overridden by hackers with sufficient control over a computer, physically obscuring the devices generally does make sense, he says. “You could turn off the driver if you knew what you were doing on the machine, but of course, if somebody’s on your machine, they could turn it back on,” he says, referring to the low-level software that controls the camera. “Blocking your webcam is kind of your last line of defense.” The Analog Solution Makers of computers, phones, and other connected devices historically don’t provide built-in ways to physically disable potential spy gear. It could be that they are reluctant to provide built-in ways to block cameras and microphones since it would add to the complexity of the devices—and make potential customers think of hacking risk, which is hardly a great marketing point, he suggests.

“The last thing they want to do is make you think about somebody being able to spy on you when you’re trying to decide on a new computer,” says Haley. It also runs against a decades-old culture in the computing industry that emphasizes software control, rather than physical switches, in digital electronics, says Gunter Ollmann, the chief security officer at San Jose-based security firm Vectra Networks. The risk isn’t just limited to traditional webcams, says Ollmann, whose company reported on vulnerabilities in one inexpensive networked camera earlier this year. He adds that internet-enabled household tools like home security cameras and networked TVs with cameras and microphones can also be hacked. So can videoconferencing tools often installed in offices, which can sometimes be used as a gateway into other office machines. “Those webcams themselves are compromised as if they were a computer and used for additional nefarious harm into the network it’s connected to,” Ollmann says. “The current generations of these technologies are still highly vulnerable to network exploitation and compromise.” In addition to taking physical steps to block or disable webcams and microphones—connecting an external microphone cord with nothing attached will often disable a laptop’s internal microphone—computer users can take traditional steps like keeping firewalls and security software up to date and monitoring device makers’ websites for security patches, he says. But many devices, especially those geared toward home users, simply don’t deliver security updates, even if newer versions are safer, he warns. “There’s not an awful lot of product support for year-old technology in the consumer sphere,” he says. “They’re just not patched or updated. Security is a cost to these companies.”

Ultimately, that may mean that as such devices, not to mention smartphones, and wearable recording devices like Google Glass and Snapchat Spectacles become ever more ubiquitous, people may simply learn to guard themselves around any electronics and seek deliberately private spaces for private activities, he says. Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency whistleblower, reportedly insisted his Hong Kong lawyers place their cell phones in a refrigerator to avoid remote spying, and some government agencies restrict where employees can bring personal devices for security’s sake. “It’s not just our home to which we’re deploying these technologies,” says Ollmann. “They’re now in our workspace and public and private areas, so we’ll constantly be monitoring against these things.”