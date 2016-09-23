This Cute Self-Driving Bus Expects To Be On The Road In Las Vegas Next Year

When you step on Olli, a bubble-shaped driverless bus now in trials in Knoxville, Tennessee, you can ask the bus if it will take you where you need to go or to recommend a restaurant for dinner, and the robot will politely answer. Depending on location, the electric minibus can also work like Uber, letting passengers request a ride through an app.

While self-driving cars may take longer than expected to become ubiquitous on roads—Uber’s CEO threw out the date 2030 on Twitter, and others say 2020—fully driverless buses are already in operation.

Olli, which is part of a series of pilots and demos now, hopes to run commercially in Las Vegas in 2017, making it one of the first in the U.S.

In part, self-driving buses are coming to the market faster than cars because they are attempting only to solve the “last mile” problem–ferrying people short distances between a train station and home, for example–and they don’t ever drive faster than 25 miles per hour.

Plastered with 30 sensors, from lidar and radar to cameras, the slow-driving Olli can spot pedestrians far earlier than a human driver, and come to a full stop 10 times faster.

“If there’s something in the way, something it’s unsure of, if there’s any kind of technical problem, the vehicle stops and a human remote supervisor will be notified and human intervention can then come and take over,” says Corey Clothier, VP of product management at Local Motors, the company manufacturing the bus. “That’s very different than being on the highway going high speeds in the middle of nowhere.”

Some cities and organizations, such as airports, plan to use the minibus on a fixed route, like a traditional shuttle. Others hope to use the on-demand app to let passengers request a pickup, making public transit more convenient.