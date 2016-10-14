Old-Fashioned Stings Nab Weapons Buyers As Illicit Markets Move Online

According to prosecutors, a Houston man arrested last month on federal explosives charges tried to buy dynamite, a grenade, and a remote detonator through the anonymous “dark web” market called AlphaBay.

The man, 50-year-old Cary Lee Osborn, allegedly took precautions to keep his identity a secret, as he sought explosives to ensure a building “burns to the ground” and to “send [a] message” to its occupant, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation transcripts of his alleged online messages.

In addition to shopping on a black market site only available through Tor, the anonymizing web service, and paying with bitcoin, Osborn wrote of using a “multi hop VPN” to further obscure his digital address, according to the transcripts. He allegedly rented a post office box with a false name and fake driver’s license in order to receive the explosives, officials say.

“Dont know exactly whats inside but person using for apartment,” he’s alleged to have written to an AlphaBay vendor, explaining his need for the explosives. “Person will not be there when set off.”

But despite his alleged use of modern cryptographic tools and old-fashioned deception, Osborn was quickly arrested for a surprisingly simple reason: The online vendor he’s accused of contacting to order the materials was an undercover employee of the FBI. According to court records, the explosives he received were fake, and he was arrested soon after opening the package.

The case, in which prosecutors say Osborn could face up to 10 years in prison, is one of a number of recent incidents where alleged buyers of illegal goods on dark web sites have been arrested attempting to buy from vendors who are actually undercover law enforcement agents. The sites, which can offer anonymized marketplaces for drugs, weapons, and other illegal goods, complete with Amazon-style vendor reviews, allow users to do business without revealing their internet protocol addresses, email addresses, or phone numbers.

But to buy physical goods, they’re still ultimately forced to trust those unknown vendors with some sort of address where they can receive their merchandise, which leaves them vulnerable to old-fashioned sting operations.