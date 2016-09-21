Watch Lady Gaga Angry-Dance In The Desert For Her “Perfect Illusion” Video

WHO: Directors Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin.

WHY WE CARE: Aside from that time she joined forces with R. Kelly immediately before his precipitous downfall, Lady Gaga has always chosen her collaborators well. For the first single from her first album in three years (that Starbuck-approved Tony Bennett collab doesn’t count), Ms. Gaga surround herself with an impeccably curated phalanx of talent. The production team includes Tame Impala maestro Kevin Parker, BloodPop (a/k/a Blood Diamonds), and Mark Ronson, and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is also on hand to shred guitar. “Perfect Illusion” is said to be a reaction to the musician and fashion icon’s recent breakup, and judging from all the angry desert-dancing she does here in extremely short jorts, that seems very likely. Considering how much great art has historically been the result of romantic dissolution, “Perfect Illusion” could be heralding the arrival of an amazing new album.