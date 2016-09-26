Five Things You Can Learn As The Result Of A Pay Cut

Sometimes it’s an economic cycle that forces your hand. Other times it’s an opportunity where the career upsides outweigh the compensation package. Or maybe you’ve just had to move. No matter your reason, accepting a lower salary than the one you’ve earned previously isn’t any fun. But there are actually some upsides to making less, and they can change your perspective on your career and even yourself in ways you might not expect.

Over the years, I’ve had to take pay cuts, go without a paycheck altogether, and still manage my life accordingly. Though it’s really sucked each time that’s happened, those were periods when I’ve learned a few lessons that later proved hugely valuable.

When you take a pay cut, money is no longer the be-all-end-all of your work. You’ve got to budget more carefully, and that means worldly goods can’t be as high priority as they might have been before. You realize money isn’t the root of your happiness.

Instead, you can change your perspective and refocus on the other aspects of your life that don’t require money–like your health, family, and personal relationships. When I took my first pay cut, I really started to find out what was important in my life. It’s amazing how perspective changes.

Most of us are always trying to see how we can earn more money. Once we do, then it becomes how to make even more than that. But when you have to go the other way on the scale, money isn’t the driving force any longer. It finds its place as something necessary to live but not essential for thriving.

For me, taking a lower salary also helped me evaluate my skills and pin down what amount of money I’m truly worth. It caused me to focus on building up a more valuable skill set that people would be willing to pay more for. I was being paid $14.50 an hour at the time. Now, my hourly rate is in the $100s. Had I not taken a cut, I would have never realized what I could become professionally.

A lower salary may mean a job that no longer requires a commute or one that entails fewer responsibilities. It could even involve flextime so you don’t have to be at a physical job site as often. In return, you earn back the gift of time so you can rebalance your career and personal life.