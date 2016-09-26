The Right (And Wrong) Way To Gamify Work

Imagine web developers finishing a backlog of mundane ticketed tasks with a zeal usually reserved for playing Pokémon Go or watching a sports championship. The goal of “gamifying” work tasks is to turn otherwise tedious, long-term projects into fun, competitive experiences that get people excited.

In practice, it doesn’t always work that way. Gamification can be a powerful tool to boost workplace productivity and increase engagement, but it needs to be done right. Without clear rules and end goals, it often just leads to tensions and frustration. According to Gallup, only just one in three American workers get some kind of recognition over the course of a normal workweek, and gamification aims to change that, building well-earned praise into the ordinary work experience. At my company, we’ve figured out a few ways to do that successfully, motivating our tech teams to take on big projects, and even saving thousands of dollars along the way. These are the two components that, in our experience, are essential to making gamification actually work.

A generic strategy that fails to incorporate team members’ skills and interests rarely succeeds. Gartner estimates that 80% of workplace gamification efforts fall flat due to a lack of creativity and meaning. If employees aren’t happy and don’t want to participate, the game could be worse than pointless–it could be counterproductive. Employees who are determined to win may cheat or sabotage their coworkers, while others may tune out and lose motivation.

If employees aren’t happy and don’t want to participate, the game could be worse than pointless.

Overusing competition can also lead to underperformance. Omnicare learned that tough lesson when the pharmacy-IT company tried to gamify customer service procedures, CIO.com reported in 2013. In an effort to decrease helpdesk wait times, Omnicare rolled out an employee leaderboard and offered cash incentives to the fastest players. The strategy backfired. Omnicare’s highly skilled employees felt like they were being overly monitored, which caused longer wait times and even wound up increasing employee turnover.

Lindsay Estrada, our company’s vice president of project management, is careful to choose themes our employees are drawn to as the basis for any project or process we try to gamify. When our tech team recently had a long list of backlogged tasks that were getting overlooked, Lindsay developed a unique solution.

When the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was happening in San Diego, just 500 yards from our office, our staff was hyped up on baseball to begin with. Each member of the tech team was given nine “innings” (days) to get through the mountain of tech tickets–an otherwise unpleasant task. Each ticket had three days to be completed, and we considered them a “loaded base” when they were awaiting deployment. For every closed ticket, an employee scored a “run.” After just nine days, the team had 19 homeruns with another nine bases loaded and waiting for deployment.

Incorporating a major event happening just down the street into tasks everyone had been putting off created a boost of motivation without making anyone feeling forced into participating.