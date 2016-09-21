The Deplorable History Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Skittles Meme

It’s not official, yet, but the evidence keeps piling up that the “poisonous Skittles in this very American bowl are refugees” meme shared by Donald Trump Jr. might be the most toxic moment in a campaign of toxicity.

There are a truly incredible number of reasons the meme is so bad: For starters, the photo Trump Jr. used was actually taken by a refugee, copyrighted, and used without permission. There’s also the whole bit about it being a bad analogy–obviously, as Skittles vice president of corporate affairs said, “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people.” But also, the refugee risk factor in Trump Jr.’s meme is overstated to the nth degree.

The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump explains:

“The risk to an American of being killed by a refugee in a terror attack is 1 in 3.64 billion, as Huffington Post‘s Elise Foley noted on Twitter. […] In other words, for every 10.92 billion years that Americans live—one Skittle, if you will—refugees will kill an American in a terror attack in three.” In other words, for an accurate statistical metaphor (definitely not what Trump was going for), Trump Jr.’s bowl of Skittles would need to have more than 10 billion pieces of candy in it.

Many Americans, indeed, saw the meme, shook their heads, and concluded without necessary investigation that it was nothing more than scaremongering–par for the Trump-campaign course. But make no mistake: Many other Americans were definitely familiar with the analogy and nodded their heads in agreement.

This meme–at least the message behind it–is not new. Beyond the copy, which was lifted almost verbatim (without credit, of course, no honor among racist tweets) from a tweet sent in August by former congressman and conservative radio host Joe Walsh (who also happened to threaten President Obama this summer), its origins go way back.

Back, back into Nazi Germany.

“The concept dates back at least to 1938 and a children’s book called Der Giftpilz, or The Toadstool, in which a mother explains to her son that it only takes one Jew to destroy an entire people,” as Naomi LaChance of The Intercept explained.