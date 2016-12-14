Apple’s iMessage Economy Is Already Big Business

This holiday season, Apple is expecting record sales for new iPhones. In order to encourage developers to create messaging products for iOS rather than Android, the company unveiled a radically overhauled version of its iMessage platform this autumn. And for developers, the new iMessage is turning into an easy way to attract customers.

According to mobile research firm SensorTower, JibJab, a 17-year-old sticker and online card company, saw 1,500% download growth in the week after iOS 10, which included the overhauled iMessage platform, came out in September. In the new iteration of iOS, iPhone and iPad users can download stickers, emojis, and other graphics directly from Apple’s App Store. By creating a platform for users to quickly download new graphics for their messages, Apple also created a whole new marketplace for intrepid app makers.

Greg Spiridellis, JibJab’s CEO, has profited from that new marketplace handsomely. As he puts it, “I was waiting for the new iMessage–it was like Christmas in Cupertino.”

JibJab makes money both from its freemium app (which requires a paid membership for features beyond GIFs, stickers, and avatars) and audio-enabled e-cards that let users insert their own face into kooky animations. Although the company declined to discuss its financials in detail, it says it has over 1 million paid subscribers overall.

[Photo: courtesy of JibJab]

Apple and app developers have an odd symbiotic relationship. App developers depend on Apple for the platform that allows them to do business. At the same time, Apple depends on app developers to sustain the ecosystem that attracts customers to iOS devices over their Android rivals (and to generate the healthy cut of income that Apple takes from the App Store). But at the end of the day, Apple holds most of the cards, and the new iMessage store is no exception.

Apple encourages developers to create stickers for iMessage, as well as in-iMessage features such as original content, photo editing, games, online payments, and communications tools. JibJab is part of a crowded ecosystem of more than 1,500 apps offered by everyone from Bitmoji to Venmo (which, though a payments app, has a surprisingly robust messaging capability) to Whalerock, the makers of the massively popular Kim Kardashian Kimoji app.

Although iMessage apps typically gross less than conventional games and other sorts of apps, they’re also generally easier to set up. In most cases, they’re either quick conversions of products that already exist in the App Store, or packages of stickers or GIFs that can quickly be created, tested, and shipped to market.