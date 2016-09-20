Mobile Gaming Studio Dots Wants Us All To Play Beautifully

When it first came out a few years ago, the mobile game Dots was hailed as not only addictive, but beautifully so .

Now the brand is using that aesthetic reputation as the foundation for a new marketing campaign around a short film series called Play Beautifully, to celebrates the creative and cultural endeavors of those who embody what they see as “the spirit of Dots.” The first film stars professional BMXer Nigel Sylvester, and Dots CMO Ondriona Monty says they chose to launch the series with him because he’s a friend and they had always talked about how he experiences his bike as a fluid extension of himself.

“That kind of self-expression and the beauty in what he does inspired me before the concept even came to be,” says Monty, who joined the brand this year after serving as head of media strategy at agency Mother New York. “We thought about how magical it would be to have a sea of illuminated light orbs to simulate ‘Dots’ in the real world. I actually called Nigel up the day I had the idea and he rode (his bike) over to our office. We pulled some orange cones out into the street in front of The Standard Hotel and drew chalk patterns on the ground and played around for a few hours– then we went right into pre-production.”

Now, a cynic might call this short film series simply another ad campaign, but Monty says it’s a form of creative expression for the brand. “Play Beautifully serves as an elevation point for Dots Studios– it allows us to express ourselves in a cultural context while still serving as an internal mantra for the development of our games,” she says. “Beautiful gameplay and thoughtful design are at the core of who we are and we are now pushing that into new mediums.”

The second film in the series is expected to launch by the end of the year.