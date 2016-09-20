How To Make Those Emergency Phone Alerts More Useful And Less Terrifying

New Yorkers had a particularly rude awakening on Monday morning, when phones across the city blared with the earsplitting tone of an emergency phone alert , which until now have been reserved for extreme weather notifications and Amber Alerts. But this time, phones displayed the following banner message—the first of its kind—urging people to look out for the suspect behind the bombings in NYC and New Jersey:

The alert—delivered at around 8 a.m. EST—was criticized, deservedly so, for a few reasons, including the vague directive (“see media for pic”) and the lack of a link or other identifying information beyond suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami’s name. Since this was an unprecedented use of the emergency alert in NYC, its efficacy is hard to parse: Though Rahami was tracked down a few hours later, the agency responsible for sending out the alert could not say for sure if it helped authorities make the arrest.

“I still have not heard anything specific about what role the alert may have played in ultimately catching the suspect, but we think that sharing the information across all possible city platforms was helpful as the suspect was identified within hours of the public being notified through a variety of channels,” NYC Emergency Management Department press secretary Nancy Silvestri told Fast Company. The NYPD, which put in the request for the alert, did not respond to requests for comment.

One thing, however, we can all agree on: Even if this type of alert delivers on getting the word out, the content needs work.

The mechanism behind the alerts in question is the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, which is regulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and sends geo-targeted messages to mobile phones. That’s why yesterday’s alert did not include a link or photo of Rahami: FEMA has imposed strict limitations on the technology, which means the alerts are limited to 90 text-only characters.

“It’s almost obvious to say, ‘Gee, shouldn’t the picture pop up with the alert message?’ That’s just what we’ve become accustomed to in our media-saturated, smartphone-carrying society,” says Bob Iannucci, a Carnegie Mellon professor doing research on improving the WEA system. “The fact is, WEA was engineered based on assumptions about what the network was 15 years ago.” When WEA was being developed, Iannucci says, it was “relatively straightforward to make WEA piggyback on the same sort of mechanisms that carry text messages.” In the time it took to get wireless carriers and public TV stations on board, the system became more dated (WEA has only been delivering messages since 2012).

This helps explain why FEMA also prohibits the inclusion of links in WEA messages. “The idea was not to overload the network with all of a sudden a million people going to find stuff,” notes Martin Griss, another CMU professor working on WEA research. “By not having a link, you’re not encouraging them to go poking around.” As Griss noted, this is a quaint notion when Google is now just one click away. People are going to search for more information regardless—so why not just provide it within the alert?