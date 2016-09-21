America Loves Guns–And Now We Know Which Americans Love Guns The Most

Fun-ish fact: There might be more civilian-owned guns in the United States than people. And we now know who owns them, thanks to a new study (still unpublished) by researchers at Harvard and Northeastern universities, as reported by the Guardian.

The shocking revelation: Half of the country’s 265 million firearms are owned by just 3% of Americans.

So who are these gun-loving neighbors? These Americans are referred to as “super-owners.” There are 7.7 million of them–they’re more likely to be white men–and each of them own between 8 and 140 guns. Here’s the Guardian’s Lois Beckett:

“Some super-owners are dedicated collectors with special rooms to display their assortment of historic firearms. Others are firearms instructors, gunsmiths, or competitive shooters, who need a variety of firearms in the course of work or competition. Some gun owners have a survivalist streak, and believe in storing up weapons, as well as food and water, in case of a disaster scenario. Others simply picked up a handgun here, a shotgun or hunting rifle there, and somehow ended up with dozens.”

But this is no different than owning more than one pair of shoes, says President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League Philip van Cleave: “If you going hiking, you don’t want to use that one pair of high heels. Walking around the beach with shirt off and shorts … I’m probably going to use a different gun than putting on a sport coat and going out to dinner.”

Van Cleave, firmly in the gun rights camp, makes a fair point–after all, you don’t hunt ducks with a pistol. But consider this: With a few exceptions, shoes are neither designed as deadly weapons nor used to kill. Just about every gun is. Guns take the lives of more than 30,000 Americans each year (12,000 are victims of homicide), including seven children each day. (And guns are involved in some of the 1,200 sneaker-related deaths in the U.S. each year.)

These minority super-owners share similarities with the typical gun owner in the United States, who the study found tended to be white, male, conservative, and living in rural areas. Military veterans make up 44% of all gun owners in the country–no surprise there.