Investors Are Matching More Billion-Dollar Startups With Buyers Than Funding New Ones

For the first time since 2014, there were more VC-backed billion-dollar company exits than there were new private VC-backed companies valued at over $1 billion entering the market. In other words, more of those $1 billion-plus unicorns exited than entered the tech industry during the first half of the year.

This may be in part due to unicorn activity in 2015, which saw far more companies reaching billion-dollar valuations than it witnessed successful exits at that value.

Sixty-one percent of companies that exited in the first half of the year had raised less than $10 million, and only 5% raised more than $100 million.

According to CB Insights’ Global Tech Exits Report for the first half of 2016, there were 1,590 tech company exits between January and June, including mergers, acquisitions, and initial public offerings (IPOs), representing a 17% drop compared with the first half of 2015. Although the percentage of decrease is small, these startup and early-stage companies impact the global economy by driving employment, wage growth, and productivity.

Exits for tech companies grew in the second quarter of 2016, but still lag far behind the surge of exits that took place the previous year. This finding is consistent with an earlier study conducted by CB Insights in partnership with KPMG International, which suggested a slowdown in VC funding.

After a sharp decline in the second half of 2015, however, the number of tech company exits are again trending upward, but still pale in comparison to the 2015 peak.

Furthermore, of those exits with disclosed valuations, 53% of exiting companies were valued at $50 million or less, and another 26% were valued between $50 million and $200 million. Only 4% of 2016’s exiting companies were considered unicorns, or valued over a billion dollars.

“It’s a challenging time for VC investors,” Brian Hughes, a partner for KPMG in the U.S., told Fast Company when the previous study was published in July. “Many investors are holding back to see how these uncertainties shake out, while others are focusing on companies they see as having a solid foundation and growth plan—like Uber, Snapchat, and Didi Chuxing,” he said.