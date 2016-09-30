Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In October

We have now entered the month in which your chances of saying the words “shocktober” and “spooktacular” go up about 1000%. Though one of the only two horror movies slated for this month, Rings, got pushed back to next year, perhaps moviegoers don’t want to be scared at this month. Maybe this apocalyptic election is more chilling than anything Eli Roth could come up with. Rather than seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of Autumn, there are plenty of other entertainment emotions to embrace. In order to help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Co.Create has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this October. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.
MOVIES IN THEATERS
- The Accountant, opens October 7th.
- The Birth of a Nation, opens October 7th.
- The Girl on the Train, opens October 7th.
- Newtown, opens October 7th.
- Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience, opens October 7th.
- Inferno, opens October 14th.
- Kevin Hart: What Now?, opens October 14th.
- Coming Through The Rye, opens October 14th.
- Jack Goes Home, opens October 14th.
- Maya Angelou and Still I Rise, opens October 14th.
- The Handmaiden, opens October 21st.
- Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, opens October 21st.
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, opens October 21st.
- Keeping Up with the Joneses, opens October 21st.
- Ouija: Origin of Evil, opens October 21st.
- 31, opens October 21st.
- American Pastoral, opens October 21st.
- In a Valley of Violence, opens October 21st.
- Moonlight, opens October 28th.
- Gimme Danger, opens October 28th.
MOVIES AT HOME
- The 13th, premieres October 7th on Netflix.
- Russell Peters: Almost Famous, premieres October 7th on Netflix.
- Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids, premieres October 12th on Netflix.
- Ordinary World, opens October 14th.
- Certain Women, opens October 14th.
- Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago, premieres October 15th on Comedy Central.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again, premieres October 20th on Fox.
- Joe Rogan: Triggered, premieres October 21st on Netflix.
- King Cobra, opens October 21st.
- Pete Davidson: SMD, premieres October 29th on Comedy Central.
ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR
- Green Day – Revolution Radio, out on October 7th.
- Joyce Manor – Cody, out on October 7th.
- NOFX – First Ditch Effort, out on October 7th.
- Norah Jones – Day Breaks, out on October 7th.
- One Republic – Oh My My, out on October 7th.
- Phantogram – Three, out on October 7th.
- Pitbull – Climate Change, out on October 7th.
- Rick Astley – 50, out on October 7th.
- Sum 41 – 13 Voices, out on October 7th.
- Conor Oberst – Ruminations, out on October 14th.
- French Montana – MC4, out on October 14th.
- Jamie Lidell – Building A Beginning, out on October 14th.
- Jo Jo – Mad Love, out on October 14th.
- Kings of Leon – Walls, out on October 14th.
- The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation, out on October 14th.
- The Orb – COW / Chill Out, World!, out on October 14th.
- Two Door Cinema Club – Gameshow, out on October 14th.
- American Football – American Football, out on October 21st.
- Beck – [Title TBA], out on October 21st.
- Bon Jovi – This House Is Not For Sale, out on October 21st.
- Crocodiles – Dreamless, out on October 21st.
- David Crosby – Lighthouse, out on October 21st.
- Jimmy Eat World – Integrity Blues, out on October 21st.
- Korn- The Serenity Of Suffering, out on October 21st.
- Lady Gaga – Joanne, out on October 21st.
- The Pretenders – Alone, out on October 21st.
- Various Artists – Lazarus: Original Cast Recording, out on October 21st.
- Empire of the Sun – Two Vines, out on October 28th.
- Helmet – Dead To The World, out on October 28th.
- Kenny Chesney – Cosmic Hallelujah, out on October 28th.
- Tove Lo – Lady Wood, out on October 28th.
THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV (OR YOUR COMPUTER)
- Saturday Night Live, premieres October 1st on NBC.
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, premieres October 2nd on Starz.
- Blunt Talk, premieres October 2nd on Starz.
- Westworld, premieres October 2nd on HBO.
- Conviction, premieres October 3rd on ABC.
- Scorpion, premieres October 3rd on CBS.
- The Mindy Project, premieres October 4th on Hulu.
- No Tomorrow, premieres October 4th on CW.
- Frequency, premieres October 5th CW.
- Those Who Can’t, premieres October 6th on truTV.
- The Ranch, premieres October 7th on Netflix.
- Divorce, premieres October 9th on HBO.
- Insecure, premieres October 9th on HBO.
- Vice News Tonight, premieres October 10th on HBO.
- American Housewife, premieres October 11th on ABC.
- Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, premieres October 13th on Seeso.
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, premieres October 13th on CW.
- Mascots, premieres October 13th on Netflix.
- Goliath, premieres October 14th on Amazon.
- Haters Back Off, premieres October 14th on Netflix.
- Wolf Creek, premieres October 14th on Pop.
- Eyewitness, premieres October 16th on USA.
- Graves, premieres October 16th on Epix.
- Jane the Virgin, premieres October 17th on CW.
- Chance, premieres October 19th on Hulu.
- Black Mirror, premieres October 21st on Netflix.
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, premieres October 21st on CW.
- The Walking Dead, premieres October 23rd on AMC.
- Man With a Plan, premieres October 24th on CBS.
- Adam Ruins Everything Election Special, premieres October 25th on truTV.
- Jon Glaser Loves Gear, premieres October 26th on truTV.
- The Great Indoors, premieres October 27th on CBS.
- Comedy Bang! Bang!, premieres October 28th on IFC.
- Good Girls Revolt, premieres October 28th on Amazon.
- Tracey Ullman’s Show, premieres October 24th on HBO.
- People of Earth, premieres October 31st on TBS.
BOOKS TO READ
- Two by Two by Nicholas Spark, out on October 4th.
- Winter Storms by Elin Hildebrand, out on October 4th.
- Today Will Be Different… by Maria Semple, out on October 4th.
- The Wangs vs. the World by Jade Chang, out on October 4th.
- Small Great Things by Jodi Picot, out on October 11th.
- Around the Way Girl: A Memoir by Taraji P. Henson, out on October 11th.
- A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston, out on October 11th.
- I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir by Brian Wilson, out on October 11th.
- Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood, out on October 11th.
- Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded by Hannah Hart, out on October 18th.
- The Whistler by John Grisham, out on October 25th.
- Not Dead Yet: The Memoir by Phil Collins, out on October 25th.
- Walk Through Walls by Marina Abramovic, out on October 25th.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: The Handmaiden: courtesy of Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures; The Accountant: Chuck Zlotnick, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; The Girl on the Train: courtesy of DreamWorks Pictures; Ouija: Origin of Evil: courtesy of Universal Pictures; Moonlight: courtesy of A24 Films; The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again: Steve Wilkie, John Medland, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; King Cobra: courtesy of IFC Films; Birth of a Nation: Jahi Chikwendiu, courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures; Inferno: Jonathan Prime, courtesy of CTMG, Inc.; Jack Goes Home: courtesy of Yale Productions; Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween: Eli Joshua, American Pastoral: Richard Foreman, courtesy of Lions Gate Entertainment Inc.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back: Karen Ballard, courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Westworld: John P. Johnson, Divorce: Craig Blankenhorn, Insecure: John P. Fleeno, courtesy of HBO; Ash vs. Evil Dead: courtesy of Starz Entertainment; People of Earth: Jan Thijs, courtesy of Turner Entertainment Networks; Mascots: Scott Garfield, Haters Back Off: Carol Segal, courtesy of Netflix; Coming Through the Rye: courtesy of Red Hat Films]