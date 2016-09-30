advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In October

Election got you down? Have a look at Co.Create’s robust roundup of the best movies, albums, books, and shows coming your way this October.

Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In October
By Joe Berkowitz5 minute Read

We have now entered the month in which your chances of saying the words “shocktober” and “spooktacular” go up about 1000%. Though one of the only two horror movies slated for this month, Rings, got pushed back to next year, perhaps moviegoers don’t want to be scared at this month. Maybe this apocalyptic election is more chilling than anything Eli Roth could come up with. Rather than seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of Autumn, there are plenty of other entertainment emotions to embrace. In order to help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Co.Create has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this October. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.

advertisement
advertisement

MOVIES IN THEATERS

MOVIES AT HOME

ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR

advertisement

THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV (OR YOUR COMPUTER)

BOOKS TO READ

  • Two by Two by Nicholas Spark, out on October 4th.
  • Winter Storms by Elin Hildebrand, out on October 4th.
  • Today Will Be Different… by Maria Semple, out on October 4th.
  • The Wangs vs. the World by Jade Chang, out on October 4th.
  • Small Great Things by Jodi Picot, out on October 11th.
  • Around the Way Girl: A Memoir by Taraji P. Henson, out on October 11th.
  • A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston, out on October 11th.
  • I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir by Brian Wilson, out on October 11th.
  • Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood, out on October 11th.
  • Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded by Hannah Hart, out on October 18th.
  • The Whistler by John Grisham, out on October 25th.
  • Not Dead Yet: The Memoir by Phil Collins, out on October 25th.
  • Walk Through Walls by Marina Abramovic, out on October 25th.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: The Handmaiden: courtesy of Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures; The Accountant: Chuck Zlotnick, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; The Girl on the Train: courtesy of DreamWorks Pictures; Ouija: Origin of Evil: courtesy of Universal Pictures; Moonlight: courtesy of A24 Films; The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again: Steve Wilkie, John Medland, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; King Cobra: courtesy of IFC Films; Birth of a Nation: Jahi Chikwendiu, courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures; Inferno: Jonathan Prime, courtesy of CTMG, Inc.; Jack Goes Home: courtesy of Yale Productions; Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween: Eli Joshua, American Pastoral: Richard Foreman, courtesy of Lions Gate Entertainment Inc.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back: Karen Ballard, courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Westworld: John P. Johnson, Divorce: Craig Blankenhorn, Insecure: John P. Fleeno, courtesy of HBO; Ash vs. Evil Dead: courtesy of Starz Entertainment; People of Earth: Jan Thijs, courtesy of Turner Entertainment Networks; Mascots: Scott Garfield, Haters Back Off: Carol Segal, courtesy of Netflix; Coming Through the Rye: courtesy of Red Hat Films]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life