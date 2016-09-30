Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To Do, See, And Hear In October

We have now entered the month in which your chances of saying the words “shocktober” and “spooktacular” go up about 1000%. Though one of the only two horror movies slated for this month, Rings, got pushed back to next year, perhaps moviegoers don’t want to be scared at this month. Maybe this apocalyptic election is more chilling than anything Eli Roth could come up with. Rather than seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of Autumn, there are plenty of other entertainment emotions to embrace. In order to help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Co.Create has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this October. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.