This Is How Much D’oh “The Simpsons” Businesses Would Be Worth

Opening up a business in Springfield seems like a safe bet. The world of The Simpsons is stuck in a weird time warp wherein Homer is been 39 years old for nearly three full decades, while technology and presidents change around him. Sure, Mr. Burns might block out the sun one day, lowering your property values, but become a fixture with the locals and you’re guaranteed to recur in perpetuity. Beyond merely staying solvent, though, just how well is Moe’s Tavern actually doing? A new infographic has the answer.

Created by the team at U.K. small business marketplace Bizdaq, How Much Would The Simpsons Businesses Be Worth In Real Life? crunches the numbers to reveal how much green these yellow people spend. Along with Moe’s, the infographic examines Krusty Burger (“I don’t mind the taste!”), Ned Flanders’s Leftorium, the Kwik-E-Mart, and comic book shop The Android’s Dungeon. The team at Bizdaq factors in information from the show, such as the number of Krusty Burger restaurants that exist (27) to estimate annual revenue, property value, asset value to arrive at an overall valuation. It’s like reading slash fiction between The Simpsons and Shark Tank. Find out which of these going concerns would make Shelbyville the most jealous by sheer profitability below.