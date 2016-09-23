The 2016 World Changing Ideas Awards

Update : Entries are now closed! Thank you for entering. If you missed your chance, we’ll see you in 2017.

In the five years since Co.Exist launched, we’ve chronicled a truly amazing group of people, who are exercising their creativity and ingenuity to dream up solutions to problems both global and local. Their work is hard and often thankless—but the benefits to the rest of us can be enormous. We want to honor those people and their accomplishments.

That’s why we’re introducing the World Changing Ideas Awards, to acknowledge the truly groundbreaking among all the excellent ideas we see every day. In the depths of the negativity and backwards thinking that have plagued this presidential campaign—and, it seems, the entire world—we feel it’s important to bring more attention to the ideas that could move us forward, and to elevate the people who quietly spend every day working for the betterment of society and the planet.

We’re looking for products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that have launched since January 1, 2015. Our hope is to show the world the extent of the innovation for good that’s happening, and draw more attention to the ideas that will change everyone’s lives for the better. The finalists will be featured in an upcoming issue of Fast Company magazine (circulation 725,000) and also here on Co.Exist (3 million visits per month).

We’ll be soliciting entries in 12 categories:

Urban Design

Transportation

Consumer Products

Food

Apps

Energy

Developing World Technology

Health

Photography and Visualization

Advertising

Students

Overall Best World Changing Idea

We’ve assembled a truly impressive team of designers, thinkers, writers, and venture capitalists to help vet the entries. They include Judith Rodin of the Rockefeller Foundation, Jay Coen Gilbert of B Corp, Cheryl Dorsey of Echoing Green, along with many others. You can see the full list below, and we’ll be adding more in the weeks and months to come.

They will work with Fast Company and Co.Exist editors to select the finalists and winners in each of the 12 categories. Entries will be judged on their scope, their impact and potential impact, their scalability, their originality, and their creativity.