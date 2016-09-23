Can Armies Of Interns Close The Cybersecurity Skills Gap?

Cybercrime damages cost the world $3 trillion last year alone, according to a recent report from Cybersecurity Ventures , and that figure is expected to double by 2021, putting it on par with the current sum of U.S. corporate debt. This catastrophe will probably worsen before it improves. As smart-home technology spreads through the Internet of Things (IoT), a Security of Things (IoT) infrastructure will need to come with it.

Unfortunately, there are too few people with the expertise to build it–or, for that matter, to meet the widening range of other cybersecurity challenges impacting everything from banking to statecraft. In other words, there isn’t just one type of cybersecurity–there are manifold sectors with different hubs in different parts of the world, including places far afield from Silicon Valley, where top tech talent likes to cluster.

As cybersecurity issues and the skills gap compounding them get even more global, one company is aggressively building an internship program to tap into affordable talent all around the world. But will it be enough?

BullGuard is a U.K.-based personal security company, but it’s found a rich seam of talent in Romania, where it also has offices. The company recently gained a foothold in Israel, too, after acquiring the pioneering SoT company Dojo Labs last month.

For a company like BullGuard, which maintains four global offices altogether, hiring in multiple locations around the world isn’t optional–it’s just necessary. But CEO Paul Lipman says it’s also unlocked a hidden advantage that firms based in tech hubs like the Bay Area may not grasp. “We’ve had great success with an intern program that we kicked off this summer in Bucharest, where there is a hub of cybersecurity talent,” he explains.

Since cybersecurity is a relatively new field, professionals in the sector tend to pick up expertise on the job. It’s only more recently that universities have started seriously ramping up programs. But BullGuard finds that’s been happening internationally, not just in the U.S., so it’s making moves to tap into those talent pipelines pretty much as soon as they’re constructed.

With its new Romania-based internship program, Lipman explains, “We took computer science students with cyberexperience in their college studies, and put them into our more innovative projects over the summer. It’s been a real win-win. We get access to new blood [and] fresh thinking, the interns get valuable real-world experience, and we build a relationship with the university.”