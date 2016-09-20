Jennifer Lawrence And Chris Pratt’s Romantic Chemistry Plus Sci-Fi Equals “Passengers”

WHO: The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum, along with two of the biggest stars in the world, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

WHY WE CARE: The past couple years in a row have each seen a star-studded sci-fi drama become a huge hit in Q4. Weirdly, they both featured Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain, surrounded by a sprawling cast of A-listers. Not this year, though. Instead, our now-annual space-set offering finds the megawatt pairing of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in what appears to be mostly a two-hander. (Lawrence Fishburne, Andy Garcia, and Michael Sheen make brief appearances in the first trailer.) The plot of Passengers concerns a space mission where a glitch in the two leads’ hibernation pods causes them to wake up 90 years early, leaving them to hurtle through space alone in their wakefulness. That’s right, Passengers appears to be patterned after the 1997 Harland Williams vehicle, RocketMan. In any case, the trailer suggests that there will be romantic comedy beats, alongside hardcore space-thrills. Considering that most people would pay to just look at Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence holding hands for two hours, this film will certainly be among the biggest hits of the year–and based on Lawrence’s track record, a probable Oscar contender.