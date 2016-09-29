The Apple Watch Is Getting More Useful By Making You Use It Less

Before Apple revealed its first wearable device, some observers wondered if it would even have a screen.

Analyst Tim Bajarin, for instance, speculated that the device would be more like Disney World’s MagicBands, packed with sensors to measure fitness, make payments, and trigger home automation. Business Insider‘s Steve Kovach wagered that Apple’s smartwatch would be much simpler and more fitness-focused than existing Android Wear watches. Developer and writer Craig Hockenberry wondered if Apple’s first wearable device might actually be a smart ring.

The eventual product proved them wrong, as the first-generation Apple Watch tried to handle all kinds of apps and communication features that were better suited for a smartphone. But with the launch of Apple Watch Series 2 and WatchOS 3, those early predictions don’t seem entirely off base. Apple is now approaching wearables from a different direction than it did at first, emphasizing smarter sensors and limited interactions with the screen. The idea is that you’ll get more out of the Watch even if you’re spending less time actively using it.

Among the Apple Watch Series 2’s new fitness features is built-in GPS for tracking your activity.

Although Apple originally touted the Watch’s full-blown apps and communication features, it turns out users weren’t that interested. Bajarin says his surveys found that 60% of Apple Watch owners cited fitness tracking—something that requires little or no screen time—as their main reason for purchase. When users do interact with apps, they mainly do so through notifications and quick glances.

“I think [Apple] probably overestimated the impact of apps on the Watch because of the small screen, and over time have emphasized the role of the sensors and the health benefits,” Bajarin says.

As such, Apple has been de-emphasizing complex interactions with WatchOS 3, which debuted this month. Time Travel, a WatchOS 2 feature that lets you scroll the Digital Crown back and forth to see past and future events on the home screen, is now disabled by default, and requires the companion iPhone app to reactivate. The Watch’s side button no longer leads to a contact list, but rather a dock for glancing at a handful of favorite apps. The existing Glances menu has been replaced by a set of quick settings toggles when you swipe upward.

Apple also seems to be nudging developers away from the kind of deep interaction that you’d expect from a smartphone app. The upcoming Pokémon Go app is the perfect example: The app will alert users to nearby Pokémon and can display pertinent data such as experience points and distance to hatch eggs, but you’ll still need a smartphone to catch the actual creatures. The app exists primarily to collect and display data, not to take action.