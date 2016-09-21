It’s Time To Let Go And Let Your Employees Work From Anywhere

When Richard Branson tweets “ In this increasingly connected world, you really can work from anywhere ” along with a picture of him on top of a mountain, you might feel jealous as you read from your cubicle. But while we can’t all work from our own private island instead of an office, maybe we can start working a little more like Branson. Remote working is becoming more popular and accepted–and it’s time for it to be embraced by the entire working world.

As a leader in this space, I have noticed that at root the interest isn’t just in being location independent or living anywhere one desires: There’s growing realization that remote work can help solve our most troubling economic and environmental problems.

Labor force participation has actually fallen since the recession. But remote and work-anywhere jobs, both full-time and part-time, expand the opportunities available to workers who may be constrained by the supply or types of jobs near them. These jobs aren’t all just gigs anymore, as more and more pay competitive salaries with benefits like health insurance and retirement. Flexible working also helps address real-life needs like allowing more time to care for sick family members or eliminating difficult commutes.

Fifty-six percent of working parents say it’s difficult to balance work and family, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, 74% of teleworkers have reported better work-life balance and 69% reported a less stressed day.

More than three-fourths of managers and staff surveyed at organizations around the world with workplace flexibility practices said they increase employee engagement and satisfaction, and more than two-thirds noted an increase in employee motivation.

We need urgently to address traffic congestion and the growing need for maintenance and repair of our transit systems and infrastructure. In the United States, commuters who drive spend about two weeks’ worth of work (42 hours) in traffic every year. As Washington, D.C., New York, London and other metro areas have experienced recently, transit repairs and disruptions can cause a domino effect of severe traffic delays and economic impact for businesses and organizations that aren’t mobile-ready.

All this means we need to be prepared and able to work remotely. Being able to work from home or anywhere shouldn’t be within the skill set of just freelancers and some employees. They should be within everyone’s skill set–from the most junior worker to the president or CEO.