Instead Of Temporary Camps, We Should Let Refugees Build Their Own Flourishing Cities

In Kenya, more than 300,000 people live in a UN-created city of shanties and tents, without power, sewage, or the legal right to work. An entire generation of people has been born and raised in this city, dependent on the UN for meager rations to survive. This city is Dabaad, the world’s largest refugee camp.

It is time to stop thinking in terms of refugee camps.

It was established in 1991 for Somalis fleeing civil war. It has since grown into the third largest city in Kenya, as continued Somali instability has created more refugees. However, it remains a refugee camp, impermanent, waiting until the refugees can return home.

But after Al-Shabaab killed 148 people at a university in Garissa, the government began moving to close Dadaab, fearing Al-Shabab is using it as a recruiting ground. Unfortunately, that is unsurprising. Put together large numbers of young men who were exposed to violence during their formative years, give them no opportunity to become productive members of society, and some will turn to violence.

The world has modeled its response to the refugee crisis on the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, and more recently the fall of the Soviet Union. The thinking is that refugees simply need to escape temporary violence, after which they can return to their lives. Regrettably, we no longer live in that world. Today refugees are fleeing violence that is largely intractable. The UN reports that more than half of total number of refugees have been exiled for more than five years. As such, it is time to stop thinking in terms of refugee camps. Europe, admirably, has tried to welcome refugees. However, the populist backlash suggests their approach is unable to deal with the magnitude of the crisis. Resentment inevitably accompanies large new immigrant populations with alien cultures.

Refugee cities can help. A refugee city is a new city built for refugees with a degree of legal autonomy. Most refugee camps do not allow refugees to legally work or own property. The refugee cities, on the other hand, would allow refugees to legally enter, work, and rebuild their lives. Few investments are made in the camps because the refugees are expected to return home. Refugee camps function as an extended camping trip, with no running water, sewage, permanent structures, or a hope of improved living conditions.

Refugee cities are inherently more permanent than refugee camps. The legal right to own property would lead to greater investments in property. Instead of living in tents for decades, refugees would build houses. The legal right to work would allow refugees to enter the global economy. Multinational corporations would invest, creating stable and well-paying jobs.

The key to refugee cities is a legal environment conducive to economic development. The baseline is ensuring refugees have the right to work and own land. More radically, refugee cities could import good institutions. A refugee city with rule of law, property rights, and economic freedom would become a beacon for refugees everywhere.