Valiant Comics & Keep A Breast Are Making Faith A Superhero Face For Cancer Awareness

When Valiant Comics launched the superhero title Faith earlier this year, it was far from a sure thing. The character was created in 1992 as part of the series Harbinger, and during the company’s early run as an upstart superhero publisher, she was an important, core member of the team–but Valiant’s fortunes turned not long after, and Harbinger spent nearly two decades on the shelf until the 2012 reboot of the Valiant line.

From there, though, Faith took off. She’s an unlikely hero–she’s got blonde hair and wears a cape, but she’s also a plus-sized hero who’s as interested in reading comic books herself as she is in fighting villains–but in 2016, more women read superhero comics than ever, and publishers are increasingly catering to fans who are more interested in diversity in terms of what their heroes look like and the sort of adventures they get into. (The first issue of Faith sold out through five printings.) Valiant has a five-film “shared universe” deal with Sony Pictures, with Harbinger as one of the franchises planned for the big-screen treatment.

Now, she’s also the official comics spokesman for Keep A Breast, the cancer nonprofit that caters to millennials and helps raise breast cancer awareness among young audiences in partnership with real-world figures ranging from Katy Perry to Shepard Fairey to Iggy Pop. And this partnership isn’t a one-off promo for the New York Comic-Con (where it’ll be debuting with new fundraising initiatives)–it’s an ongoing plan for both Keep A Breast and Valiant, to tie Faith to cancer awareness for the foreseeable future.

“We rarely do one-off partnerships,” Keep A Breast founder and CCO Shaney Jo Darden says. “We’re a relatively small organization with a large reach, and we want to get into relationships that are long term, so we’re really looking at Faith becoming part of our family.” What that means in practical terms is getting the organization space at conventions to provide information about breast health to fans–and getting Faith into spaces that Keep A Breast already has a presence, like the Vans Warped Tour. As part of the ongoing relationship between the organizations, Valiant President of Licensing, Promotions, and Ad Sales Russell A. Brown joined the board of Keep A Breast at Darden’s urging.

Shaney Jo Darden

A comic book spokesperson for a cancer nonprofit isn’t entirely intuitive–especially one like Faith, who doesn’t have the market saturation of, say, Wonder Woman or Black Widow. That’s something that makes the partnership appealing to both organizations, though. For Keep A Breast, it’s a chance to reach fans who are very passionate about this particular character, and the Valiant Universe–and who will be excited to see those characters in spaces outside of Valiant Comics. “This is our first real introduction to this incredible community of passionate people,” she says. “Comic fans are passionate about comics, they’re passionate about art, and for us, it’s a whole new opening for us that we’re really excited about.”

Darden was a fashion designer for years, and Keep A Breast has worked with figures in that world, and in music, as ambassadors for the brand and the cause. Faith is a departure from that, but it means that she can be a part of the campaign in ways that real people can’t. Fans who pick up Faith #3 at the New York Comic-Con can get a Keep A Breast #CheckYourselfie variant cover, and the partnership is working on a custom comic book with a custom story that pairs the character with the Keep A Breast message in ways that, say, Katy Perry is ill-equipped to.

“The list is long–because this isn’t a one-off, there are a lot of ways to do this, and we haven’t explored them all yet,” Brown says.