A Video Game That Slays Hiring Bias And Airdrops You Into The Right Job?

Demetrius Thomas was raised by his grandmother in Killeen, Texas. With the help of financial aid, he made it into college—but not out. He lost his scholarship and got dismissed from the university after going home mid-semester to help his aunts and cousins move from their house when they were evicted in the aftermath of the death of his grandmother. “It was a huge blow,” he says.

He eventually moved to Austin and took up serving and bartending. He never went looking for trouble, but takes full accountability for getting mixed up in drugs. Now, two years after a mandatory rehab stint, he’s still clean and trying to turn his life around. “I want to grow and build and do something that I love,” he says, “not do something that depletes me.” He applied, got into, and put himself through Austin Coding Academy, taking breaks between semesters to save up for tuition. Thomas’s programming teacher recently told him that a big part of getting hired is personality. “I’m acing that,” he says, which is true—he’s got an attractive smile and the charm to go with it.

But with a criminal record and no college degree, landing that first interview was difficult to imagine. Then, in June, he had a serendipitous encounter while waiting tables at one of his two restaurant jobs. A patron, after hearing that Thomas had learned front-end development, invited him to interview for a job and offered him his first freelance work in the field. “He went out on a limb,” says Thomas. “But it’s going really well now.”

Demetrius’s story is an exception that proves the rule: Applications usually come before interviews. And even though research has shown that resumes aren’t the best predictor of who you should hire, the human resources department continues to rely on them (at least for the 6.25 seconds, on average, that someone spends looking at each resume). That’s in part because no one has come up with an alternate solution—until now.

Scoutible produces immersive video games that assesses players’ cognitive abilities, personalities, and aspects of their psychological profiles in order to match them with jobs they’re well suited for. The company, which is just over a year old and is backed by Mark Cuban and Great Oaks, is currently beta testing a new set of enterprise-level services that will assess top-performing employees, analyze what skills and qualities make them good at their job, and search for candidates that match their profiles—regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“We’ve cemented inequality into our social fabric,” says Angela Antony, the founder and CEO of Scoutible, “and my goal is to undo that.”

While completing a simultaneous JD and MBA at Harvard, Antony found that from Ivy Leagues to community colleges, people perceive their career opportunities not by their skill sets or abilities but rather by their socioeconomic context: what their parents, neighbors, friends, and classmates do.