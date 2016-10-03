This New Silicon Valley VC Firm Wants To Fund Solutions To The World’s Biggest Problems

Like any venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, Fifty Years backs startups that it thinks will make massive amounts of money. But the firm, recently launched by two Y Combinator alumni, has a second requirement: Each of the entrepreneurs in its portfolio also has to have the potential to solve a major world problem.

One of the startups, for example, is working on meat grown in a lab without cows, avoiding the sustainability and ethical challenges of farming. Another is working on on-demand birth control delivered without a doctor visit.

[Photo: Bartek Pawlik]

Cofounder Ela Madej, a serial entrepreneur who previously cofounded Base CRM, a large enterprise software company, was working in a more traditional venture firm when she became frustrated with seeing how smart, talented entrepreneurs were spending their time.

“If somebody is excited about monetizing an e-commerce retargeting platform that kind of helps companies optimize how many consumers they trick into buying stuff they don’t need, it’s kind of disappointing,” she says. “It essentially came down to my frustration–is this all that technology can give the world?”

While a handful of other venture captalists are focused on social impact, it’s still a tiny proportion compared to the rest of Silicon Valley. Cofounder Seth Bannon, who previously launched new software for nonprofits, says that he saw a gap when trying to launch his own startup.

“When it came time to fund-raise, we felt like we always had to make this choice, a choice between investors that either really cared about our social impact mission, or investors that had the skills, knowledge, and experience to help us scale our business,” he says. “It was really hard to find an overlap between these two worlds.”

Some investors in the social impact world support slow-growth companies, but Fifty Years does not. “I think if you look at any one of our portfolio companies on their own, they would look like a very traditional, technology-enabled, high-growth startup,” says Bannon. “We’re really looking at these businesses that can generate massive scale and hence put a dent in solving one of the sustainable development goals as quickly as possible.”