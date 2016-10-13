Does A Phone That Lasts Forever Have A Future?

When a Dutch design student unveiled a concept for a fully modular phone in 2013, his goal was to eliminate waste. By turning every component into a tiny removable block, he reasoned, it would be possible to easily repair or upgrade phones that would have been quickly trashed in the past.

The idea, called Phonebloks, was later wrapped into Google’s Project Ara—though Google’s take on it focused more on swappable parts than longevity. Then came the news that Google was cancelling plans to make the phone, leading to questions about whether modular phones have a real future—and whether those phones can help solve the ballooning problem of e-waste.

Project Ara. [Image: via Google/Project Ara]

“For phones, modularity may seem like a good idea, but in reality, I think it is ultimately not making devices more sustainable,” says product designer Mike Simonian, co-founder of Mike and Maaike, who previously helped Google build an industrial design team. “It may allow people to upgrade rather than buying a new device but this will only delay a complete upgrade, as the entire system will pretty quickly become outdated.”

The Project Ara phone, a frame with parts that could be added and removed, was designed to let users add features like a camera or extra speaker as needed or customize at the store. “Sustainability is in there, but I don’t think it’s the key focus,” says Josh Morenstein, founder and creative director of Branch Creative, which worked on the Ara design. “It is possible. You’re still getting rid of a lot of the product every time you swap out a component, though.”

PuzzlePhone

If a new display comes out, for example, you’re still getting rid of the old display. In some cases, especially because the electronics on phones are so integrated now, making parts modular might mean more materials are used in manufacturing up-front, and again for each part that’s replaced.

“Imagine it’s like Legos,” says Morenstein. “Every Lego block has six sides to it. So when you replace that Lego block and put another block on there, you’re still getting rid of a block. That Lego block has all this plastic around it, it has microchips in it, depending what it is . . . in a way, there’s more materials on this modular architecture than there is on a standard phone.”

PuzzlePhone, a Finland-based modular phone project, argues that if someone replaces one of its parts, someone else can reuse it. The phone is designed with removable parts–a “brain” with electronic guts, a frame with a high-res display, and a “heart” with a battery and more electronics. The electronics and screen are designed to last 10 years and the battery, three years.