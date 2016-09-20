How To Channel Your Weekend Hobbies Into Weekday Productivity

If you find Mondays particularly difficult, it may be due in part to how you spent your weekend. Lingering hangovers and lack of sleep aside, new research suggests that the hobbies we engage in over the weekend can impact our productivity during the workweek.

“Our main motive was to find out if people would find more benefit in certain activities based on their career,” says the study’s lead author, Kevin Eschleman, an assistant psychology professor at San Francisco State University. The study, which surveyed 350 U.S. workers in different locations and industries who work Monday to Friday, was presented at the 2015 Academy of Management Annual Meeting.

Eschleman adds that he was also attempting to “better understand how people can use their free time to allow them to come back and feel energized and hopefully get more out of their work.”

You should have variability in the types of ways you recover and the types of hobbies you have.

Previous studies conducted by Eschleman already suggest a link between workplace productivity and hobbies outside of work. This particular study, however, sought to understand how people could better use their weekends in order to improve their workplace performance.

“Our most interesting finding is that these creative activities that seem to be somewhat important become very important for people who are doing a job currently that doesn’t provide a creative outlet,” says Eschleman.

He explains that those who work in fields that demand a significant degree of structure and regulation should seek a creative outlet during their spare time, while those who work in industries that promote creativity should seek a more regimented weekend hobby.

“Whatever activity you’re doing in your free time should not be taxing you or demanding you in the same way as your job,” says Eschleman. “If you’ve been working on a creative project all week, it’s probably not in your benefit to do another creative project in your free time.”