Why Your Backup Plan Is Holding You Back

Creating a Plan B (and maybe even a C, D, and E) sounds like practical, levelheaded advice. Life happens and success isn’t guaranteed. Who wants to be in a situation without any options? Unfortunately, having a backup plan may backfire.

Research published in the July 2016 issue of Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, however, found that having a backup plan actually hurts your chances of successfully achieving a goal.

Jihae Shin, assistant professor of management and human resources at Wisconsin School of Business, and Katherine L. Milkman, associate professor of operations, information, and decisions at The Wharton School, conducted a series of experiments in which two groups of participants were asked to unscramble sentences. Both groups were told that if they did well on the task, they’d be given a free snack or the chance to leave the study early, but one group was also instructed to brainstorm other ways they could get free food or save time later in the day in case they didn’t perform well. The groups that had backup plans did less well on the task.

“When performance is effort-based, having a backup plan can cause you to put in less effort and demonstrate lower performance,” says Shin.

But why? Shin and Milkman examined two scenarios: Does a backup plan reduce how much you want a goal, or is a backup plan a distraction in your mind?

“We found it was the former,” says Shin. She explains:

A backup plan can make you want to achieve the goal less. It makes you prematurely think that whatever happens is okay. Failure is okay. Making those plans in your mind reduces your motivation, and you don’t try as hard.

If you set a goal that you are motivated to complete, the answer might be ditching Plan B. Corrie Shanahan, CEO of The Beara Group LLC, Washington, D.C.,-based leadership consultants, credits her success to getting rid of her safety net. “When I started my business as a solo consultant, a good friend kept asking me what my backup plan was. I said I didn’t have any. She was horrified,” she says. “My thinking was, ‘I know this is what I want to do. I know I have the expertise. I know there’s a market for it. Now I just have to get moving and make it work.’”