Robots Won’t Take Your Job–Just Parts Of It

“The problem with new tech is it’s really easy to imagine the jobs it will destroy,” Andreessen Horowitz’s Chris Dixon recently told Product Hunt , “but really hard to imagine the jobs it will create.” But it isn’t quite that black and white.

Many of the first “new” jobs automation will create will actually be similar to the ones it does away with. That’s because, rather than destroying entire roles, it’s much more likely to chip away at certain work-related tasks. Many (though not all) positions will remain, but certain aspects of those positions will change, requiring workers to adapt to different, often higher-level activities in order to stay competitive.

That can be nerve-wracking, but it doesn’t exactly spell doom for your career. Here’s a look at three different positions and how they’ll likely evolve (quite possibly with you still in them) as automation progresses.

After analyzing over 2,000 different activities within 800 occupations, McKinsey researcher Michael Chui concluded that the jobs at greatest risk of automation involve routine manual work or predictable data collection and processing. So at least for the foreseeable future, positions that require managing or developing people, applying expertise to decision making, and using emotional intelligence in interactions with the public all appear relatively safe.

Decisions about replacing humans with robots or computer code don’t just hinge on technological feasibility.

Since HR managers, librarians, and retail salespeople’s jobs involve one or more of those activities, I decided to check on their expected “risk of computerization” by using this interactive feature developed by the BBC. The HR position looked to be pretty secure (32% likelihood of automation), the role of the librarian could go either way (52%), and someone in retail sales appeared to be at greatest risk (95%).

Yet according to McKinsey, technology–at least for now–will automate less than half of the more than job-related 2,000 activities that the researchers studied.

It’s also worth remembering that decisions about replacing humans with robots or computer code don’t just hinge on technological feasibility. Wide-scale automation simply might not make financial sense in some businesses. There could be regulatory issues to contend with, for instance, and social acceptance to overcome–and it just might not be worth fighting those barriers.