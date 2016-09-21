Why These Tech Companies Keep Running Thousands Of Failed Experiments

Twenty-odd years ago, most big companies would run just a handful of experiments each year. Today, the most innovative businesses run thousands–Intuit: 1,300 , P&G: 7,000–10,000 , Google: 7,000 , Amazon: 1,976 , and Netflix: 1,000 –thanks to a combination of new technologies and “lean” business approaches. And it isn’t just quantity that’s rising but the quality and pace of experimentation, too. These days, the true test of how innovative a company can be is how well it experiments.

This is hardly a secret. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has said, “Our success at Amazon is a function of how many experiments we do per year, per month, per week, per day.”

Most experiments fail, no matter how well-designed.

What makes that possible? For one thing, Bezos explained in a 2011 book interview, “We’ve tried to reduce the cost of doing experiments so that we can do more of them,” he tells The Innovator’s DNA coauthors Jeff Dyer, Hal Gregersen, and Clayton M. Christensen. “If you can increase the number of experiments you try from a hundred to a thousand, you dramatically increase the number of innovations you produce.”

Second, you only need a few big wins to make all those experiments worth it. After all, most experiments fail, no matter how well-designed. One paper that reviewed experiments’ success rates found that less than 50% of those conducted at Amazon, Microsoft, and other software companies actually improved the metrics they were designed to improve. Those failures cost Amazon billions of dollars, but Bezos gladly accepts that as the cost of innovating. In a recent SEC filing, he explains why:

Given a ten percent chance of a 100 times payoff, you should take that bet every time. But you’re still going to be wrong nine times out of ten. We all know that if you swing for the fences, you’re going to strike out a lot, but you’re also going to hit some home runs. The difference between baseball and business, however, is that baseball has a truncated outcome distribution. When you swing, no matter how well you connect with the ball, the most runs you can get is four. In business, every once in awhile, when you step up to the plate, you can score 1,000 runs. This long-tailed distribution of returns is why it’s important to be bold. Big winners pay for so many experiments.

You don’t have to look further than Amazon Web Services (AWS) to know Bezos isn’t exaggerating. In just 10 years, AWS, which started off as an experiment unrelated to Amazon’s e-commerce business, has become the fastest growing B2B company in history. By the close of 2016 alone, it’s expected to bring have raked in over $10 billion in revenue. And that’s just one of other multibillion-dollar experiments at the company–Prime, Echo, Kindle, and Amazon’s third-party sellers–that have all paid off in the long run.

Researcher and author Nassim Taleb sums it up in this graph:

[Image: Nassim Taleb]

Amazon, of course, is no outlier when it comes to experimenting. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company conducts tens of thousands of experiments at any given time. As far back as 2008, when it was a much smaller company, Google was already leveraging its search engine users to run 50–200 experiments at once.