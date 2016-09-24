The Productive Person’s Guide To Taking Sick Days

I’ll be honest. For someone who’s such a big advocate of taking time off when you need to, I did a pretty bad job of it recently. In fact, when I came down with a cold, I tried to go to work (and made a lot of my colleagues pretty upset in the process).

Sure, it makes sense that you’d want to be productive when you have “nothing more than a little cough,” but it’s important to take a sick day–and if you need to redefine what a sick day means to you to make yourself actually take one, do that!

So before you try to power through another (contagious) cold in the office, make sure you’re not making these three mistakes:

If it were up to my mother, I’d shut off the internet connection from my apartment whenever I was sick so that nobody could get a hold of me until I got better. “Sick days are for being sick,” she’d probably say. “You can’t be sick and work at the same time.” However, you and I both know the reality is that even when we’re home sick, we’re awake for a good portion of the day.

You might not leave your bed much (or at all), but it’s natural to start feeling restless after a while. Not to mention stressed from getting behind. For those of you who’ve been in bed for a few days and just can’t take it anymore, I bet you want nothing more than to suck it up and head into work the next day.

What to do instead of going into work sick. Depending on your boss, it might be as easy as being honest: “I’m not well enough to come in, but I can do most of my work from home today.” Or, if your boss won’t go for that (or your company has strict policies), go ahead and take the official sick days and then do as much work as you feel up to from bed. Emphasis is on feel up to–which might mean just monitoring your inbox to avoid getting restless.

Yes, it sucks to “waste” a sick day working, but it also sucks to return to the office after not feeling well and then get stuck spending a few really long days in the office catching up. And if you’re the kind of person who can’t bear the thought of getting behind, try compromising with yourself.