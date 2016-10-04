This Bedsheet Startup Branched Out To Launch A One-Room Hotel

Today’s shoppers have made it clear they prefer to buy products online, rather than schlepping to a store. Experts are even predicting that a third of all malls will be shuttered in the next few years.

Yet many brands that first started online made the deliberate decision to open physical spaces. Everlane has launched “Shoe Parks,” which the company describes as urban retreats where you can kick off your shoes and try on the brand’s selection. Luggage brand Away opened a concept store with curated products, live performances, and speaker series related to traveling. And Warby Parker, a brand famously built for the internet, is quickly expanding its retail locations across the country.

Bedsheet brand Parachute wanted to come up with its own twist on the brick-and-mortar concept. In May, when Parachute opened its first store, founder and CEO Ariel Kaye noticed how guests would bond was by playing around with the bedding and towels together. “Young couples would come in together and spend an hour asking lots of questions and mixing and matching different prints in a way that they would not feel comfortable doing online,” she says.

“We are a home brand, so creating a one-bedroom home allows people to experience Parachute’s values.”

Some guests would buy sheets on the spot, while others would do so later, online. The actual purchasing experience though, seemed almost secondary. Guests were much more interested in spending a fun afternoon together, learning about bedding, and relaxing in a cozy place. Kaye was excited that she had created a place where people really seemed to enjoy spending time, and wanted to find other ways to do this.

When the loft above Parachute’s offices in Venice, California became available, Kaye came up with the idea of turning it into a small boutique hotel. It was so small, in fact, that it would only have one room. “We’re using the term “hotel” very loosely,” Kaye says.

A number of lifestyle brands have recently announced that they are launching hotel chains. said it was starting its own chain. Before that, Restoration Hardware, Equinox, and Shinola all announced they were getting into the hotel business. (They are each partnering with hotel management companies who will actually run the hotels’ daily operations.)

Parachute’s new concept is going to be quite different from these others, which have much more in common with traditional hospitality companies like Hilton or Marriott. At the 2,200-square-foot Parachute Hotel, guests will be able to reserve the space for overnight stays, at a cost of $600 a night, and receive tailored itineraries for their stay in Venice. Since the room will be outfitted with Parachute sheets and towels, it will give these guests an opportunity to experience the product range and live in the brand’s world. If all goes well, these guests could become powerful influencers and advocates for Parachute.