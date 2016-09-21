Forget Dash Buttons, This Drinks Company Lets You Reorder By Text

I recently started drinking a new brand of supplement-infused beverages called Dirty Lemon . One is caffeinated with green tea to give you a jolt of energy as you start the day, another contains magnesium and chamomile to help you go to sleep. But the most interesting thing about the company wasn’t how the drinks tasted (a little tart and not too sweet), but how you reorder more once you’ve run out. You text the startup the way you might text your friend, “Yo, can you hook me up with more Dirty Lemon?” And you get a quick response, “Confirming for you now “

So far, Dirty Lemon is one of the very few companies that have developed an infrastructure to perform all customer interactions through SMS. Others that support text ordering, like Domino’s Anyware, developed a platform recently that offers customers the option to order up their pizzas via text, as well as through Twitter, Amazon’s Echo, and other channels. Still others, like subscription pet-product company Barkbox, allow customers to text orders, but they have to text the codes for each item.

Zak Normandin, who founded Dirty Lemon, thought that his product would be ideal for text ordering, so he baked that in from the beginning. The beverages are something you need to reorder on a regular basis, but you don’t want to go through the hassle of logging onto the brand’s website to place a new order. And Normandin, like many of us, does not like recurring subscriptions. “They make you feel locked into something,” he says. “And you might need more bottles before or after your next subscription is due.”

Since the text function was available when the company launched in September 2015, it’s hard to say whether SMS reordering has given Dirty Lemon’s sales an additional boost. The company claims revenue has grown 1400% since this time last year and receives over 50,000 text messages every month.

Building a platform for managing transactions online is a complicated business. Customers, unlike robots, don’t speak in generic phrases when they want to place an order, so what happens if the automated system doesn’t fully understand what an incoming text is all about?

Normandin worked with the communications platform Twilio to create the texting system, and payments are processed through Stripe. Early on, he discovered that it was important to make it easy for a human being to intervene if necessary. So when a customer says something complicated, it immediately triggers a customer service representative to get involved.

For instance, someone might text Dirty Lemon asking about which drink might work better for their lifestyle or explain a problem they had with their delivery. In cases like these, someone from the Dirty Lemon team will provide a more robust response. “It’s meant to feel seamless, so the customer doesn’t know when the texting bot ends and the customer service representative starts,” Normandin explains.