Everlane Responds To Lower Global Cashmere Costs By Charging Less For Sweaters

Michael Preysman founded Everlane with the goal of exploding the fundamental building blocks of the fashion industry. He didn’t sell his products through retailers or department stores. He didn’t invest much in advertising. And perhaps most importantly, he told the customer exactly how much it cost to make each product.

When the e-commerce site launched in 2011, there was a chart next to each item that laid out the cost of materials, labor, and import duties. “We wanted to help the customer understand where we were coming from,” Preysman says. “People hadn’t really seen anything like it before.”

But the thing is, the price of materials is constantly changing. Raw materials like cotton and cashmere are traded in the international commodity market. Based on each year’s harvest and global demand, costs fluctuate wildly. Cashmere, for instance, has been dropping in price for years now.

So starting today, Everlane is changing the price of its cashmere products based on how much it is paying for the raw fibers. It first started selling cashmere sweaters in November 2012 for $125. Now the company is charging $100 for the same product.

Of course, the price of raw cashmere also depends on its quality, which is why you can buy an $80 cashmere sweater from Uniqlo, a $950 one from Brunello Cucinelli, or at the very top of the chain, a $4,000 sweater from Loro Piana. “Not all cashmere is created equal,” Preysman says. “Especially compared to other products: You’re going to see a very big difference between the high end and the low end.”

Part of it has to do with the quality of the fibers. Since cashmere comes from goats that are bred all over the world, from Mongolia to China to Pakistan, there is a great deal of variability depending on how the animal is raised and from which part of the body the wool is shorn. Grade A cashmere is made with fibers that are long and under 15 microns thin. Thicker fibers get categorized into Grade B and C. “Long, thin cashmere creates yarn that is stronger and that does not pill as easily,” Preysman explains. “A single goat will have many grades on it. It all depends on where you get it on the goat.”

After the yarn is made, it is then washed to make it softer. Cashmere that has been washed too much might feel buttery soft upon the first touch, but over time, it pills easily because the fibers have been weakened. So contrary to popular belief, you don’t want to buy cashmere that feels too soft: It has probably been overwashed. “Really soft cashmere does well out of the gate because people touch it and fall in love with it,” he says. “But then a few weeks later, it all falls apart.”