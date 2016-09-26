At The American Kennel Club, Wearables Are For The Dogs

Forget about Apple Watches and Fitbits–the next frontier for wearables just might be your family pet. Now that low-cost fitness trackers are widely available for humans, entrepreneurs and animal lovers think Fido might be the next one in the family to get a wearable. And the latest entrant in the dog wearables stake is one of the biggest names in the canine world: the American Kennel Club (AKC).

In late September, the AKC is launching a new canine wearable called Link. The $199 smart collar (which also requires buyers to pay a monthly or annual subscription for continued service) measures everything from a pet dog’s activity to their location while dogwalking to the temperature of the room they’re in. Fast Company spoke with Link’s team to get the scoop, and to answer the question . . . How does a fitness tracker for dogs work, anyway?

Link is just one of several companies selling wearables and smart collars for dogs. GoPro’s portable cameras turned them into an early pioneer of the space, and there are startups like Fitbark and Whistle selling similar products as well. However, the American Kennel Club’s wide reach and considerable marketing muscle give them a significant advantage in reaching customers.

While the Link wearable isn’t technically a product of the American Kennel Club, the connections between product and parent organization are rather close. Link’s manufacturer, Link AKC, includes members of the American Kennel Club on its board, and the company receives funding from the AKC. COO Mike Basone is the AKC’s former vice president of technology, and, well, there’s the fact that AKC is in the company’s name.

According to Basone, the Link wearable is aimed at a particular audience: “A consumer that thinks of their dog as a child and a close family member.” That’s a large audience, and one the company feels justifies both the high purchase cost and mandatory subscription fee.

When customers order a Link, they receive a Latigo leather Bluetooth-enabled collar for their dog and a separate charging unit. Beyond that, functionality is much like a Fitbit or Jawbone Up for humans: Features include location tracking and alerts; activity monitoring tied to a dog’s breed, age, and size; information about the temperature where the dog is; and what the company calls “a remote turn-on buzzer for training.” Geofencing is also included: If a dog strays too far from the charging unit, the customer is automatically notified.

Although the tracker comes attached to the high-end leather collar, users also have the option of detaching it and attaching it to another collar for the dog.